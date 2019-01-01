QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Omni Bridgeway Ltd investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia. The company's practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. Its operating segment includes Corporate; Fund 1; Fund 2 and 3; Fund 4; Fund 5 and Fund 6. The company generates maximum revenue from the Corporate segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe.

Omni Bridgeway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Omni Bridgeway (OTCPK: IMMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Omni Bridgeway's (IMMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Omni Bridgeway.

Q

What is the target price for Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Omni Bridgeway

Q

Current Stock Price for Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF)?

A

The stock price for Omni Bridgeway (OTCPK: IMMFF) is $2.2 last updated Today at 3:59:01 PM.

Q

Does Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Omni Bridgeway.

Q

When is Omni Bridgeway (OTCPK:IMMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Omni Bridgeway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Omni Bridgeway.

Q

What sector and industry does Omni Bridgeway (IMMFF) operate in?

A

Omni Bridgeway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.