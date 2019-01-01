QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.77
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.9
Shares
10M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Imagin Medical Inc is a surgical imaging company focused on developing technology to visualize cancer during minimally invasive procedures. Its initial focus is bladder cancer. Imagin's first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, is based on advanced optics and light sensors and employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology. The company believes the system, currently in the manufacturing stage, will significantly improve surgeon's ability to visualize and remove cancer cells. Run by a Boston-based management team, the company will work to enhance its market potential in the future by expanding its technology to multiple endoscopic procedures, such as laparoscopic and thoracic procedures, accommodating multiple contrast agents and illumination sources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imagin Medical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imagin Medical (IMEXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imagin Medical (OTCQB: IMEXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imagin Medical's (IMEXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imagin Medical.

Q

What is the target price for Imagin Medical (IMEXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imagin Medical

Q

Current Stock Price for Imagin Medical (IMEXF)?

A

The stock price for Imagin Medical (OTCQB: IMEXF) is $0.313 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:04:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imagin Medical (IMEXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imagin Medical.

Q

When is Imagin Medical (OTCQB:IMEXF) reporting earnings?

A

Imagin Medical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imagin Medical (IMEXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imagin Medical.

Q

What sector and industry does Imagin Medical (IMEXF) operate in?

A

Imagin Medical is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.