Imagin Medical Inc is a surgical imaging company focused on developing technology to visualize cancer during minimally invasive procedures. Its initial focus is bladder cancer. Imagin's first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, is based on advanced optics and light sensors and employs patented ultrasensitive imaging technology. The company believes the system, currently in the manufacturing stage, will significantly improve surgeon's ability to visualize and remove cancer cells. Run by a Boston-based management team, the company will work to enhance its market potential in the future by expanding its technology to multiple endoscopic procedures, such as laparoscopic and thoracic procedures, accommodating multiple contrast agents and illumination sources.