IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IM Cannabis using advanced sorting and filters.
IM Cannabis Questions & Answers
IM Cannabis (IMCC) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
IM Cannabis (IMCC) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $-0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
IM Cannabis (IMCC) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 31, 2022 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $20M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.