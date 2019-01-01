IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IM Cannabis
The latest price target for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) was reported by Roth Capital on October 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting IMCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 700.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) was provided by Roth Capital, and IM Cannabis initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IM Cannabis, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IM Cannabis was filed on October 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IM Cannabis (IMCC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $8.00. The current price IM Cannabis (IMCC) is trading at is $1.00, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
