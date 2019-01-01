IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$3.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.9M
Earnings History
IMAC Holdings Questions & Answers
When is IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) reporting earnings?
IMAC Holdings (IMAC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were IMAC Holdings’s (NASDAQ:IMAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
