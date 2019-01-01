QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Professional Services
FTSE 100 firm Intertek is one of the largest and oldest companies in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. The company's primary activities involve testing products and materials, inspecting sites/industrial equipment, and certifying products and systems to ensure global/company standards. Intertek is one of only four TIC companies that operate globally across numerous industries. The firm listed in 2002, following a divestment by Charterhouse. It employs almost 44,000 people worldwide.

see more
Intertek Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intertek Group (IKTSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Intertek Group's (IKTSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intertek Group.

Q

What is the target price for Intertek Group (IKTSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intertek Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Intertek Group (IKTSY)?

A

The stock price for Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSY) is $71.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intertek Group (IKTSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Intertek Group (OTCPK:IKTSY) reporting earnings?

A

Intertek Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intertek Group (IKTSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intertek Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Intertek Group (IKTSY) operate in?

A

Intertek Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.