|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intertek Group.
There is no analysis for Intertek Group
The stock price for Intertek Group (OTCPK: IKTSY) is $71.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.
Intertek Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intertek Group.
Intertek Group is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.