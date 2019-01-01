QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 11, 2021, 7:53AM

Analyst Ratings

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (ARCA: IJH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF's (IJH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)?

A

The stock price for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (ARCA: IJH) is $254.62 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (ARCA:IJH) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) operate in?

A

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.