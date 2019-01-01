|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.860
|0.920
|0.0600
|REV
|816.970M
|806.819M
|-10.151M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in II-VI’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).
The latest price target for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) was reported by Raymond James on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 79.00 expecting IIVI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.50% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) is $67.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for II-VI.
II-VI’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for II-VI.
II-VI is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.