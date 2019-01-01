II-VI Inc manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in two segments Photonic Solutions Segment and Compound Semiconductors Segment. The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems. The Compound Semiconductors Segment is a market leader in differentiated materials and devices.