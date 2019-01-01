ñol

Innovative Ind Props
(NYSE:IIPR)
134.71
1.13[0.85%]
At close: Jun 6
134.71
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low132.15 - 135.47
52 Week High/Low121.03 - 288.02
Open / Close134 / 134.71
Float / Outstanding19.5M / 28M
Vol / Avg.175.4K / 334.8K
Mkt Cap3.8B
P/E27.71
50d Avg. Price157.6
Div / Yield7/5.24%
Payout Ratio127.59
EPS1.35
Total Float19.5M

Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR), Dividends

Innovative Ind Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Innovative Ind Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.75%

Annual Dividend

$7.0

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Innovative Ind Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Ind Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on April 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Ind Props (IIPR). The last dividend payout was on April 14, 2022 and was $1.75

Q
How much per share is the next Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovative Ind Props (IIPR). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on April 14, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR)?
A

Innovative Ind Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Innovative Ind Props (IIPR) was $1.75 and was paid out next on April 14, 2022.

