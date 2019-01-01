ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Interact Holdings Group
(OTCPK:IHGP)
0.0285
0.0035[14.00%]
At close: Jun 6
0.054
0.0255[89.47%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Interact Holdings Group (OTC:IHGP), Dividends

Interact Holdings Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Interact Holdings Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Interact Holdings Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interact Holdings Group.

Q
What date did I need to own Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interact Holdings Group.

Q
How much per share is the next Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interact Holdings Group.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Interact Holdings Group (OTCPK:IHGP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interact Holdings Group.

Browse dividends on all stocks.