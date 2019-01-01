QQQ
Interact Holdings Group Inc is engaged in the acquisition of long-term recurring revenue contracts. The company is also involved in the sales and distribution of Green products to residential builders and developers.

Interact Holdings Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interact Holdings Group (OTCPK: IHGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interact Holdings Group's (IHGP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interact Holdings Group.

Q

What is the target price for Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interact Holdings Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Interact Holdings Group (IHGP)?

A

The stock price for Interact Holdings Group (OTCPK: IHGP) is $0.036 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:19:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interact Holdings Group.

Q

When is Interact Holdings Group (OTCPK:IHGP) reporting earnings?

A

Interact Holdings Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interact Holdings Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Interact Holdings Group (IHGP) operate in?

A

Interact Holdings Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.