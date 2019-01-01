QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Ingen Technologies Inc manufactures proprietary medical equipment and has developed markets for patients suffering with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and who require oxygen therapy through home healthcare, hospitals, military and government based medical facilities. It manufactures oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the trademark name Oxyview and Smart.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ingen Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingen Technologies (IGNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingen Technologies (OTCEM: IGNT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingen Technologies's (IGNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ingen Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Ingen Technologies (IGNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ingen Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingen Technologies (IGNT)?

A

The stock price for Ingen Technologies (OTCEM: IGNT) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:17:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingen Technologies (IGNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ingen Technologies.

Q

When is Ingen Technologies (OTCEM:IGNT) reporting earnings?

A

Ingen Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ingen Technologies (IGNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingen Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingen Technologies (IGNT) operate in?

A

Ingen Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.