Infratil Ltd is a New Zealand based company that invests in the companies that are engaged in the energy, transport, and social infrastructure businesses. The company's business segments include Trustpower, Wellington International Airport, Tilt Renewables, Associate Companies, Qscan Group Australia, and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Trustpower segment which includes the generation of electricity and retail of utilities. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from New Zealand.