 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vodafone New Zealand Explores Sale Of Towers
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:22am   Comments
Share:
Vodafone New Zealand Explores Sale Of Towers
  • Vodafone New Zealand Ltd sought prospective buyers for its wireless phone towers that provide coverage to about 98% of the country’s population, Bloomberg reports.
  • Infratil Ltd (OTC: IFUUF) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) own Vodafone New Zealand.
  • Vodafone looks to dispose of ~1,487 mobile cell sites likely to generate Ebitda of over NZ$50 million ($34 million) in the financial year starting April 1.
  • The assets, viewed as New Zealand’s most extensive tower portfolio, could be worth up to NZ$1.5 billion. 
  • The towers on sale have an average lease term of about 13 years. It will add 290 more sites by the year ending March 2027.
  • Pension funds and asset managers flush with cash find digital infrastructure appealing because of the growth and assured long-term returns they offer.
  • Price Action: BAM shares closed lower by 1.55% at $53.92 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAM + IFUUF)

Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
Brookfield Partner Elion Adds 1.2 Million Square Feet of Warehouse Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com