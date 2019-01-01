Infrastrutture Wireless (OTC:IFSUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless
Infrastrutture Wireless Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) was reported by JP Morgan on September 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting IFSUF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Infrastrutture Wireless (OTCGM: IFSUF) was provided by JP Morgan, and Infrastrutture Wireless initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Infrastrutture Wireless, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Infrastrutture Wireless was filed on September 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Infrastrutture Wireless (IFSUF) is trading at is $11.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
