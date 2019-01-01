ñol

Integrated Diagnostics
(OTCPK:IDGXF)
0.9201
00
At close: May 24
0.9973
0.0772[8.39%]
After Hours: 8:21AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.9 - 1.63
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 600M
Vol / Avg.10K / 10.9K
Mkt Cap552.1M
P/E7.3
50d Avg. Price1.08
Div / Yield0.1/10.41%
Payout Ratio32.79
EPS0.52
Total Float-

Integrated Diagnostics (OTC:IDGXF), Dividends

Integrated Diagnostics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Integrated Diagnostics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Integrated Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q
What date did I need to own Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q
How much per share is the next Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Integrated Diagnostics (OTCPK:IDGXF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Diagnostics.

