Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.7K
Div / Yield
0.1/7.85%
52 Wk
0.88 - 1.63
Mkt Cap
732M
Payout Ratio
35.02
Open
-
P/E
8.73
EPS
0.76
Shares
600M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC is active in the healthcare sector. It is a fully integrated diagnostics service provider. It is a fully integrated diagnostics service provider operating through brands such as Al Borg and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab in Jordan and Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan in Sudan. The company specializes in diagnostic tests, ranging from basic tests, such as glucose testing for diabetes, to molecular tests for hepatitis and highly specialized DNA tests. It derives most of its revenue from services offered in Egypt.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integrated Diagnostics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integrated Diagnostics (OTCPK: IDGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integrated Diagnostics's (IDGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q

What is the target price for Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Integrated Diagnostics

Q

Current Stock Price for Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF)?

A

The stock price for Integrated Diagnostics (OTCPK: IDGXF) is $1.22 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:43:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q

When is Integrated Diagnostics (OTCPK:IDGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Integrated Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integrated Diagnostics.

Q

What sector and industry does Integrated Diagnostics (IDGXF) operate in?

A

Integrated Diagnostics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.