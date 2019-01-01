Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC is active in the healthcare sector. It is a fully integrated diagnostics service provider. It is a fully integrated diagnostics service provider operating through brands such as Al Borg and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab in Jordan and Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan in Sudan. The company specializes in diagnostic tests, ranging from basic tests, such as glucose testing for diabetes, to molecular tests for hepatitis and highly specialized DNA tests. It derives most of its revenue from services offered in Egypt.