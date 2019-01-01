ñol

PARTS iD
(AMEX:ID)
1.0101
-0.1199[-10.61%]
At close: Jun 6
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.86 - 1.16
52 Week High/Low0.95 - 8.24
Open / Close1.16 / 0.99
Float / Outstanding6.1M / 34M
Vol / Avg.131.7K / 34K
Mkt Cap34.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.78
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float6.1M

PARTS iD (AMEX:ID), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for PARTS iD

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

PARTS iD Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for PARTS iD (ID)?
A

The latest price target for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) was reported by DA Davidson on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1088.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for PARTS iD (ID)?
A

The latest analyst rating for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) was provided by DA Davidson, and PARTS iD initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for PARTS iD (ID)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PARTS iD, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PARTS iD was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating PARTS iD (ID) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PARTS iD (ID) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price PARTS iD (ID) is trading at is $1.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

