PARTS iD (AMEX:ID), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PARTS iD
PARTS iD Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) was reported by DA Davidson on March 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting ID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1088.00% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PARTS iD (AMEX: ID) was provided by DA Davidson, and PARTS iD initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PARTS iD, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PARTS iD was filed on March 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PARTS iD (ID) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price PARTS iD (ID) is trading at is $1.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.