After Fiery Setbacks, Elon Musk's SpaceX Doubles Down On Starship For Bold 2026 Mars Push: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is reportedly intensifying efforts to prepare its experimental Starship rocket for a potential Mars mission next year

What Happened: SpaceX is reallocating personnel and resources to accelerate development of the 400-foot rocket, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The space company is making significant investments in Starship development, moving employees from Dragon spacecraft roles to Starship positions in mid-May, the report said.

The company's push follows a series of high-profile test failures in January and March 2025, where Starship's upper stage exploded minutes after liftoff, scattering debris across the Caribbean and disrupting regional air traffic.

See Also: Mark Zuckerberg Says Research On Doomscrolling’s Impact Is ‘Inconclusive,’ But Experts Say The Data Tells A Different Story

Why It Matters: The FAA recently approved SpaceX to increase Starship launches from 5 to 25 annually, expanding hazard zones from 800 to 1,600 nautical miles following the debris incidents. “It’s definitely been a rough start of the year for Starship,” engineering executive Shana Diez posted on X following recent explosions. The company is developing a military cargo project called Starfall, aimed at transporting over 66,000 pounds of government materials globally, with SpaceX expecting approximately $149 million for further development.

The Mars mission timeline aligns with favorable Earth-Mars positioning in 2026 and the Trump administration’s NASA budget priorities. Trump’s budget proposal adds $1 billion for Mars-focused efforts while cutting other NASA programs by over $6 billion.

Major technical hurdles remain, including in-orbit refueling capabilities requiring three space-based refuels for Mars missions. SpaceX must also address delays on NASA’s 2027 lunar mission variant. Musk founded SpaceX over two decades ago, specifically to enable human Mars colonization, recently stating plans to include Tesla’s Optimus robot on the 2026 Mars flight.

Read Also:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock