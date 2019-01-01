ñol

Icecure Medical
(NASDAQ:ICCM)
1.74
-0.11[-5.95%]
At close: Jun 6
1.89
0.1500[8.62%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.74 - 1.89
52 Week High/Low1.5 - 13.2
Open / Close1.89 / 1.75
Float / Outstanding15.1M / 35.8M
Vol / Avg.42.5K / 23.7K
Mkt Cap62.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float15.1M

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Icecure Medical reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 1

EPS

$-0.350

Quarterly Revenue

$4.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$747K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Icecure Medical using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Icecure Medical Questions & Answers

Q
When is Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) reporting earnings?
A

Icecure Medical (ICCM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 1, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)?
A

Icecure Medical (ICCM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 23, 2021 for H1 and the Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Icecure Medical’s (NASDAQ:ICCM) revenues?
A

Icecure Medical (ICCM) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 23, 2021 for H1 and the Actual Revenue was $2.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

