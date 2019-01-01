Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Icecure Medical
Icecure Medical Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Icecure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) was reported by Brookline Capital on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.65 expecting ICCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 224.71% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Icecure Medical (NASDAQ: ICCM) was provided by Brookline Capital, and Icecure Medical initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Icecure Medical, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Icecure Medical was filed on February 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Icecure Medical (ICCM) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.65. The current price Icecure Medical (ICCM) is trading at is $1.74, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.