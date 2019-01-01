QQQ
Ibex Technologies Inc is a company engaged in the production and sale of diagnostic products. It manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use, through its subsidiaries. It also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which have applications in osteoarthritis research. It sells two product lines namely, Enzymes for in-vitro diagnostics and research, and Tests for osteoarthritis research. The group provides services like Filing and lyophilization of disposable diagnostic components, and Custom fermentation and purification of enzymes for diagnostic companies. Geographically, the firm sells its products in Canada, the U.S, U.K, and other countries of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the U.S.

Ibex Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ibex Technologies (IBXNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ibex Technologies (OTCPK: IBXNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ibex Technologies's (IBXNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ibex Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Ibex Technologies (IBXNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ibex Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Ibex Technologies (IBXNF)?

A

The stock price for Ibex Technologies (OTCPK: IBXNF) is $0.38 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:30:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ibex Technologies (IBXNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ibex Technologies.

Q

When is Ibex Technologies (OTCPK:IBXNF) reporting earnings?

A

Ibex Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ibex Technologies (IBXNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ibex Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Ibex Technologies (IBXNF) operate in?

A

Ibex Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.