Ibex Technologies Inc is a company engaged in the production and sale of diagnostic products. It manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use, through its subsidiaries. It also manufactures and markets a series of arthritis assays which have applications in osteoarthritis research. It sells two product lines namely, Enzymes for in-vitro diagnostics and research, and Tests for osteoarthritis research. The group provides services like Filing and lyophilization of disposable diagnostic components, and Custom fermentation and purification of enzymes for diagnostic companies. Geographically, the firm sells its products in Canada, the U.S, U.K, and other countries of which the majority of the revenue is generated from the U.S.