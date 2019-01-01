ñol

Ibex Technologies
(OTCPK:IBXNF)
0.4274
00
At close: May 10
0.2398
-0.1876[-43.90%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 24.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 14.9K
Mkt Cap10.6M
P/E10.83
50d Avg. Price0.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Ibex Technologies (OTC:IBXNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ibex Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$1.8M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ibex Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Ibex Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ibex Technologies (OTCPK:IBXNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Ibex Technologies

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ibex Technologies (OTCPK:IBXNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Ibex Technologies

Q
What were Ibex Technologies’s (OTCPK:IBXNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Ibex Technologies

