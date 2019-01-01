IAA (NYSE:IAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
IAA (NYSE:IAA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
IAA beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.58.
Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 22.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at IAA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.55
|0.53
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0.61
|0.52
|0.69
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|500.71M
|413.99M
|411.46M
|394.11M
|Revenue Actual
|548.10M
|420.70M
|445.10M
|423.50M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of IAA using advanced sorting and filters.
IAA Questions & Answers
IAA (IAA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $366.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.