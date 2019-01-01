IAA (NYSE:IAA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

IAA (NYSE:IAA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

IAA beat estimated earnings by 13.79%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.58.

Revenue was up $134.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 22.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at IAA's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.55 0.53 0.47 EPS Actual 0.61 0.52 0.69 0.58 Revenue Estimate 500.71M 413.99M 411.46M 394.11M Revenue Actual 548.10M 420.70M 445.10M 423.50M

