Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
Horizons Holdings International Corp operates as a holding, development and investment company. It focuses to facilitate the acquisition of existing companies and provide additional capital and expertise to increase revenue and profitability of the acquired companies. The company is engaged in the development of its subsidiary which has developed a brand-new Bot Operating System Standard (B.O.S.S.), providing a digital workforce of intelligent and intuitive bots.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizons Holdings Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizons Holdings Intl (OTCEM: HZHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizons Holdings Intl's (HZHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizons Holdings Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizons Holdings Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI)?

A

The stock price for Horizons Holdings Intl (OTCEM: HZHI) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizons Holdings Intl.

Q

When is Horizons Holdings Intl (OTCEM:HZHI) reporting earnings?

A

Horizons Holdings Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizons Holdings Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizons Holdings Intl (HZHI) operate in?

A

Horizons Holdings Intl is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.