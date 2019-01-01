QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hyflux Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in seawater desalination, raw water purification, wastewater cleaning, water recycling, water reclamation and ultra-pure water production for municipal and industrial clients as well as home consumer, filtration, and purification products. The company operates through two segments: Municipal and Industrial. The Municipal segment supplies a range of water and fluid treatment solutions to municipalities and governments, including commissioning, operation, and maintenance of a range of water treatment and liquid separation plants. The Industrial segment includes liquid separation applications for the manufacturing sector, such as the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food processing, and petrochemical oil-related industries.

Hyflux Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hyflux (HYFXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hyflux (OTCEM: HYFXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hyflux's (HYFXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hyflux.

Q

What is the target price for Hyflux (HYFXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hyflux

Q

Current Stock Price for Hyflux (HYFXF)?

A

The stock price for Hyflux (OTCEM: HYFXF) is $0.0009 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:20:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hyflux (HYFXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hyflux.

Q

When is Hyflux (OTCEM:HYFXF) reporting earnings?

A

Hyflux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hyflux (HYFXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hyflux.

Q

What sector and industry does Hyflux (HYFXF) operate in?

A

Hyflux is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.