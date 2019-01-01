QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
0.19 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
10.6K/12.6K
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
74.8M
Payout Ratio
Open
0.19
P/E
-
Shares
393.6M
Outstanding
Hummingbird Resources PLC along with its subsidiaries explores, evaluates and develops mineral projects principally gold, focused in West Africa. The company operates in Liberia and Mali. Its project portfolio includes Yanfolila Gold Project at Mali and Dugbe Gold Project at Liberia.

Hummingbird Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK: HUMRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hummingbird Resources's (HUMRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hummingbird Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hummingbird Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)?

A

The stock price for Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK: HUMRF) is $0.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:15:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hummingbird Resources.

Q

When is Hummingbird Resources (OTCPK:HUMRF) reporting earnings?

A

Hummingbird Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hummingbird Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) operate in?

A

Hummingbird Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.