QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Humacyte Inc is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Humacyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Humacyte (HUMAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMAW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Humacyte's (HUMAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Humacyte.

Q

What is the target price for Humacyte (HUMAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Humacyte

Q

Current Stock Price for Humacyte (HUMAW)?

A

The stock price for Humacyte (NASDAQ: HUMAW) is $1.52 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Humacyte (HUMAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Humacyte.

Q

When is Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAW) reporting earnings?

A

Humacyte does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Humacyte (HUMAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Humacyte.

Q

What sector and industry does Humacyte (HUMAW) operate in?

A

Humacyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.