Range
10.23 - 10.28
Vol / Avg.
50.5K/219K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.94
Mkt Cap
365.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.23
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
35.7M
Outstanding
USHG Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

USHG Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy USHG Acquisition (HUGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of USHG Acquisition (NYSE: HUGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are USHG Acquisition's (HUGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for USHG Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for USHG Acquisition (HUGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for USHG Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for USHG Acquisition (HUGS)?

A

The stock price for USHG Acquisition (NYSE: HUGS) is $10.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does USHG Acquisition (HUGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for USHG Acquisition.

Q

When is USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) reporting earnings?

A

USHG Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is USHG Acquisition (HUGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for USHG Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does USHG Acquisition (HUGS) operate in?

A

USHG Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.