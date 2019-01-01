QQQ
Hugo Boss is a German-based menswear apparel brand operating in the premium segment through its two brands, Boss and Hugo. The brand was founded in 1924 and initially focused on uniforms. After the World War II and the death of the founder, the company shifted focus to men's suiting. Hugo Boss' sales are mainly menswear (90%). The company is globally present in 7,600 points of sale, with 62% of revenue generated in the European market, 20% in the Americas, 15% in Asia Pacific, and 3% from licenses. It generates over 60% of sales through its own retail with over 1,000 stores globally.

Hugo Boss Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hugo Boss (HUGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hugo Boss (OTCPK: HUGPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hugo Boss's (HUGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hugo Boss.

Q

What is the target price for Hugo Boss (HUGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hugo Boss

Q

Current Stock Price for Hugo Boss (HUGPF)?

A

The stock price for Hugo Boss (OTCPK: HUGPF) is $60.5199 last updated Today at 3:13:58 PM.

Q

Does Hugo Boss (HUGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hugo Boss.

Q

When is Hugo Boss (OTCPK:HUGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Hugo Boss does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hugo Boss (HUGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hugo Boss.

Q

What sector and industry does Hugo Boss (HUGPF) operate in?

A

Hugo Boss is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.