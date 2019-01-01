QQQ
FSD Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing three clinical candidates with the potential to address neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and inflammatory disorders. The three licensed drug candidates are LUCID-MS, a new chemical entity targeting multiple sclerosis, LUCID-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule targeting major depressive disorder, and FSD-PEA, an ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine with a favorable safety profile targeting inflammation.

FSD Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FSD Pharma (HUGE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FSD Pharma's (HUGE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FSD Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for FSD Pharma (HUGE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FSD Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for FSD Pharma (HUGE)?

A

The stock price for FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) is $0.9099 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FSD Pharma (HUGE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FSD Pharma.

Q

When is FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) reporting earnings?

A

FSD Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is FSD Pharma (HUGE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FSD Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does FSD Pharma (HUGE) operate in?

A

FSD Pharma is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.