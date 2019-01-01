FSD Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing three clinical candidates with the potential to address neuropsychiatric, neurodegenerative and inflammatory disorders. The three licensed drug candidates are LUCID-MS, a new chemical entity targeting multiple sclerosis, LUCID-PSYCH, a psychoactive molecule targeting major depressive disorder, and FSD-PEA, an ultra-micronized palmitoyl ethylamine with a favorable safety profile targeting inflammation.