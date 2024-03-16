Psychedelics Headlines: Substitution Survey, Frank Herbert's Magic Mushrooms, Celestial Plans And News Review

Welcome to Benzinga's psychedelic headlines roundup. This is our pick of must-read news items concerning the first two weeks of March 2024.
See previous edition Psychedelics Headlines: Predicting Readiness, Correcting The Hype, Good And Bad Drugs, Training Programs And More.
Research
- The therapeutic alliance between study participants and intervention facilitators is associated with acute effects and clinical outcomes in a psilocybin-assisted therapy trial for major depressive disorder (original read.)
- Review: Making sense of psychedelics in the CNS (original read.)
- The effect of psilocybin on empathy and prosocial behavior: a proposed mechanism for enduring antidepressant effects (original read.)
- Perceived attachment history predicts psychedelic experiences: A naturalistic study (original read.)
- Psychiatric risks for worsened mental health after psychedelic use (original read.)
- Psychedelic substitution: altered substance use patterns following psychedelic use in a global survey (original read.)
- Diminished psychedelic returns on distress: Marital status and household size (original read.)
Tune In, Get Smart
- Mushroom Extract Outperforms Synthetic Psilocybin in Psychiatric Therapy, by Neuroscience News (read.)
- UN Body Reaffirms that Marijuana Legalization Violates International Treaties while Addressing Germany Cannabis Reform and U.S. Psychedelics Movement, by Marijuana Moment (read.)
- Bioethics, Psychedelic Therapy Abuse, and the Risk of Ethics Washing, by Harvard's Petrie Flom Center (read.)
- Psychedelic Lobbying and Regulatory Capture, by Vincent Joralemon for Petrie Flom (read.)
- Frank Herbert's Magic Mushrooms and the Psychedelic Science Behind Dune, by The Telegraph (read.)
- AA Founder Bill Wilson Did Not Use Psychedelics to Get Sober, by the Chemical Collective (read.)
- Psychedelic Legacies of American Religion: A review of Psychedelic Cults and Outlaw Churches by Mike Marinacci, by Psychedelic Press (read.)
- New Mexico Is a Psychedelic Hologram of Ancient Origins and People, by DoubleBlind Mag (read.)
- Psychedelic Therapy: Empowering Ukraine's Mental Health Frontlines, by The Dales Report (read.)
- Ketamine Clinics Diverge from APA Recommendations, by Medpage Today (read.)
- China's Emerging Psychedelic Scene Looks a Lot Like Silicon Valley, by Vox (read.)
- Navigating Legal Clarity on Ayahuasca in Portugal, by The International Center for Ethnobotanical Education, Research and Service (ICEERS) (read.)
- Cocaine Use Doubles in NZ: ‘A Big Change in a Short Space of Time’, by RNZ (read.)
- ‘In a Way, Stigma is the Leading Cause of Death': The Radical Plan to Tackle British Columbia's Overdose Epidemic by The Guardian (read.)
- "The Tao of the Wisdom Warrior" – The McKenna Academy's podcast with Tom Pinkson (listen.)
- New podcast by Plantscendence hosted by filmmaker Jon Reiss is out, with James Fadiman featuring within the first episodes (listen.)
- Opioid scientist at Johns Hopkins Medicine and Maryland Opioid Research Kelly Dunn will speak at nonprofit Innovations for Substance Use Disorders next webinar on March 21 (register.)
- UC Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics (UC-BCSP) is hosting an online event on contemporary psychedelic research on March 27 (register.)
- Music for Psychedelic Integration with Jon Hopkins, Dr. Rosalind Watts and the Acer Community is taking place online April 4 (register.)
- MAPS is celebrating its 38th anniversary on April 8 with a total solar eclipse at the Texas Eclipse 2024 (details.)
- The Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute is launching a course on The Role of Psychoanalysis in Psychedelic Assisted Psychotherapy, starting April 9 (details.)
- UK nonprofit Drug Science's Women in Psychedelics online webinar is taking place April 11 (register.)
- Livestream tickets for Breaking Convention's 2024 edition taking place April 20 are available (details.)
- Chacruna Institute's Annual Spring Conference on Plant Medicines & Psychedelic Science will take place in San Francisco's Brava Theater on April 27-28 (details.)
- Applications are open for Harvard Law School Center's three-day Psychedelics Bootcamp 2024 on legal, ethical and policy issues surrounding psychedelics in medicine and society until March 31 (details.)
- Applications are open for the 2024-2025 Certificate in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapies and Research at California Institute of Integral Studies (CIIS) until April 22, scholarships available (details.)
- UK's Leeds Beckett University is conducting a survey on experienced deep personal transformation/profound change in worldview as a result of engaging with self-development via meditation, psychedelics or other transpersonal practices (contact.)
Panorama Pulse
- Clearmind Medicine CMND obtained clearance for its psychedelic-based alcoholism clinical trial in Israel, and received approval for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the CSE.
- atai Life Sciences ATAI announced the first participant was dosed in its Phase 1b trial of VLS-01.
- BetterLife's BETRF 2-Bromo-LSD for treatment of depression was highlighted by Carleton University in a recent article.
- Numinus Wellness NUMIF provided a corporate update.
- Enveric Biosciences ENVB announced new patent issuances protecting multiple assets covered by non-binding term sheets.
- FSD Pharma HUGE submitted a Phase 1b clinical trial application to the Ethics Committee for its proprietary beverage unbuzzd, and presented positive results on its first clinical study of Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) at the ACTRIMS forum.
- Canadian biotech Apex Labs filed for a U.S. patent protecting its psychedelic drug delivery system.
- Beckley Waves celebrates a year of milestones including $3.3 million in new funding, 200 retreat participants, the inaugural cohort of therapist training and the acquisition of ketamine therapy provider Nue Life.
- Psilocybin producer Rose Hill is paving the way with innovative geo-thermal cultivation enhancements in Jamaica.
- Optimi Health’s OPTHF psilocybin cultivation and analytical lab was showcased at Growing Exposed (Season 4, Ep. 4).
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is coming to Florida
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida, in a new venue in Hollywood, on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars – this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world.
Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!