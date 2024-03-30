Psychedelics Headlines: A Form Of Life, Treating Chronic Pain, Microdosing And More

Loading... Loading...

Welcome to Benzinga’s psychedelic headlines roundup. This is our pick of must-read news items from the last two weeks of March 2024.

See previous edition Psychedelics Headlines: Substitution Survey, Frank Herbert’s Magic Mushrooms, Celestial Plans And News Review

Research

Psychedelic Therapy as a Form of Life (original read,)

Scoping Review: The Role of Psychedelics in the Management of Chronic Pain (original read.)

Improvements in well-being following naturalistic psychedelic use and underlying mechanisms of change in older adults: A prospective cohort study (original read.)

Effects of discontinuation of serotonergic antidepressants prior to psilocybin therapy versus escitalopram for major depression (original read.)

Exploring the discourses around microdosing psychedelics within the r/microdosing online community (original read.)

UK medical students’ self-reported knowledge and harm assessment of psychedelics and their application in clinical research: a cross-sectional study (original read.)

Cultural Divergence in Psychedelic Use among Medical Students: An ESPAD-Adapted Survey among Poles and Iraqis (original read.)

Structure-activity relationships of serotonergic 5-MeO-DMT derivatives: insights into psychoactive and thermoregulatory properties (original read.)

Safety pharmacology of acute psilocybin administration in healthy participants (original read.)

First Proof that Psilacetin is a Prodrug of Psilocin, coverage by Psychedelic Science Review.

Tune In, Get Smart

"The Psychedelic Evangelist," on belated, respected field researcher Dr. Roland Griffiths by The New York Times (read.)

"The FDA Backdoor to MDMA Rescheduling," by Vincent Joralemon for Harvard's Petrie Flom Center (read.)

"‘Get on Your Knees' -Alberta Cops Raid Home Over Ayahuasca Delivery," by Mattha Busby for Filtermag (read.)

"Cops Demand Access to Psychedelic Assisted Treatment at the United Nations," by Drogriporter (read.)

"RFK Jr’s maloca of mystical politics" (read) and "Five reservations about psychedelic therapy," by researcher Jules Evans (read.)

"Through the Psychedelic Looking Glass," by Winston Ross for New Lines mag (read.)

"Psychedelic Theodicy – Denying Psychedelics' Potential for Harm," By Sam Woolfe for The Chemical Collective (read.)

Cognitive impairment, dementia, Alzheimer's and psychedelics: 5 Questions for researcher Albert Garcia-Romeu by The Microdose (read.)

Spiritual Health Practitioners Bring ‘Unique, And Uniquely Valuable' Expertise To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, Study Says – by Marijuana Moment (read.)

"The Teachings of the Chacruna Plant," by DoubleBlind (read.)

"The Importance of Ethnobiology: Ayahuasca Sustainability, Biognosis, and a Balanced Coexistence between Humanity and Nature," by Michael Coe for the McKenna Academy (read.)

BBC's "People Fixing the World" podcast episode on magic mushrooms and mental health (listen.)

Psychedelics Today's new podcast episode: "Reflections from Shulgin Farm: Psychedelics, Legacy, and the Spirit of Discovery" (listen.)

Prof. David Nutt discussed the roadblocks and breakthroughs in psychedelic therapy at Mind Body Health & Politics podcast (listen.)

New Stanford survey aims to understand more about people's exposure to media related to psychedelics (participate.)

Panorama Pulse

