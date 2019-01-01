ñol

Heartland Financial USA
(NASDAQ:HTLF)
44.25
-0.37[-0.83%]
44.25
00
Day High/Low44.02 - 44.63
52 Week High/Low40.34 - 54
Open / Close44.48 / 44.25
Float / Outstanding36.2M / 42.4M
Vol / Avg.80.5K / 125.6K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E9.35
50d Avg. Price45.2
Div / Yield1.08/2.42%
Payout Ratio21.17
EPS0.97
Total Float36.2M

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF), Dividends

Heartland Financial USA issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Heartland Financial USA generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.22%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Heartland Financial USA Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Financial USA. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)?
A

Heartland Financial USA has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) was $0.27 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

