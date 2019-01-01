Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF), Dividends

Hitachi issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hitachi generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi.
There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi (HTHIF). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2006 and was $5.50
There are no upcoming dividends for Hitachi (HTHIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $5.50 on May 22, 2006
The most current yield for Hitachi (HTHIF) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 22, 2006
Browse dividends on all stocks.