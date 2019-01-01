Hitachi (OTC:HTHIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$2.5T
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hitachi using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Hitachi Questions & Answers
When is Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Hitachi
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF)?
There are no earnings for Hitachi
What were Hitachi’s (OTCPK:HTHIF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Hitachi
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.