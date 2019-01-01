Hitachi Ltd provides IT services and has an expertise in the range of business fields, including financial services. The company's main products and services include system integration, consulting, cloud services, servers, storage, software, telecommunications and networks, and ATMs. Hitachi operates in various segments namely, Information and Telecommunication Systems; Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems; Electronic Systems and Equipment; Construction Machinery; High Functional Materials and Components; Automotive Systems; Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems; Financial Services; and Others.