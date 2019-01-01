QQQ
Range
50.68 - 51.19
Vol / Avg.
2.5K/1.4K
Div / Yield
1.06/2.07%
52 Wk
43.26 - 64.29
Mkt Cap
49.2B
Payout Ratio
17.27
Open
50.7
P/E
8.79
EPS
132.8
Shares
967.2M
Outstanding
Hitachi Ltd provides IT services and has an expertise in the range of business fields, including financial services. The company's main products and services include system integration, consulting, cloud services, servers, storage, software, telecommunications and networks, and ATMs. Hitachi operates in various segments namely, Information and Telecommunication Systems; Social Infrastructure and Industrial Systems; Electronic Systems and Equipment; Construction Machinery; High Functional Materials and Components; Automotive Systems; Smart Life and Ecofriendly Systems; Financial Services; and Others.

Analyst Ratings

Hitachi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hitachi (HTHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hitachi's (HTHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hitachi.

Q

What is the target price for Hitachi (HTHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hitachi

Q

Current Stock Price for Hitachi (HTHIF)?

A

The stock price for Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIF) is $50.8499 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hitachi (HTHIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Hitachi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hitachi (HTHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hitachi.

Q

What sector and industry does Hitachi (HTHIF) operate in?

A

Hitachi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.