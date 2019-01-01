|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Hitachi.
There is no analysis for Hitachi
The stock price for Hitachi (OTCPK: HTHIF) is $50.8499 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $5.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2006 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Hitachi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Hitachi.
Hitachi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.