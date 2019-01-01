HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting HTGM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 476.92% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and HTG Molecular Diagnostics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.00 to $3.00. The current price HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) is trading at is $0.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
