Range
0.17 - 0.17
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/2.6K
Div / Yield
0.01/5.63%
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
825M
Payout Ratio
146.86
Open
0.17
P/E
26.19
EPS
0
Shares
4.8B
Outstanding
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates in a single segment of the mobile telecommunications business in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers a wide range of mobile telecommunications services and products with an increasing focus on data-centric services that converge with Internet and PC services. It provides mobile communications services such as local voice, SMS, MMS, IDD, and international roaming, as well as data services and applications including direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech.

Hutchison Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hutchison (HTCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hutchison (OTCPK: HTCTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hutchison's (HTCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hutchison.

Q

What is the target price for Hutchison (HTCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hutchison

Q

Current Stock Price for Hutchison (HTCTF)?

A

The stock price for Hutchison (OTCPK: HTCTF) is $0.1712 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:46:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hutchison (HTCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hutchison.

Q

When is Hutchison (OTCPK:HTCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Hutchison does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hutchison (HTCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hutchison.

Q

What sector and industry does Hutchison (HTCTF) operate in?

A

Hutchison is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.