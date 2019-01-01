Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$200.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$202M
Earnings History
Healthcare Trust Questions & Answers
When is Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) reporting earnings?
Healthcare Trust (HTA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Healthcare Trust’s (NYSE:HTA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $139.5M, which missed the estimate of $148.2M.
