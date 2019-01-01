ñol

H-Source Holdings
(OTCEM:HSCHF)
~0
00
At close: Apr 21
0.11
0.1100[1099900.00%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.15
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 117.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 20.5K
Mkt Cap1.2K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

H-Source Holdings (OTC:HSCHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

H-Source Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$42.8K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of H-Source Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

H-Source Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is H-Source Holdings (OTCEM:HSCHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for H-Source Holdings

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for H-Source Holdings (OTCEM:HSCHF)?
A

There are no earnings for H-Source Holdings

Q
What were H-Source Holdings’s (OTCEM:HSCHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for H-Source Holdings

