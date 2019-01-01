ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
HSBC Holdings
(NYSE:HSBC)
32.975
-0.395[-1.18%]
At close: Jun 3
32.97
-0.0050[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low32.93 - 33.24
52 Week High/Low24.31 - 38.61
Open / Close33.13 / 32.97
Float / Outstanding- / 4B
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 3.6M
Mkt Cap132.6B
P/E11.71
50d Avg. Price32.71
Div / Yield1.25/3.75%
Payout Ratio43.86
EPS0.7
Total Float-

HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC), Dividends

HSBC Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HSBC Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.71%

Annual Dividend

$3.6

Last Dividend

Mar 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HSBC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HSBC Holdings (HSBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HSBC Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.90 on April 28, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HSBC Holdings (HSBC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HSBC Holdings (HSBC). The last dividend payout was on April 28, 2022 and was $0.90

Q
How much per share is the next HSBC Holdings (HSBC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HSBC Holdings (HSBC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.90 on April 28, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC)?
A

HSBC Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HSBC Holdings (HSBC) was $0.90 and was paid out next on April 28, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.