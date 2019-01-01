H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties in Canada and the U.S. H&R owns and manages a real estate portfolio rather equally divided between property in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta and the U.S. Office buildings located primarily in Ontario comprise the majority of H&R's assets, while shopping centers managed by Primaris Management and other retail facilities also make up a considerable share. H&R derives almost all of its revenue from the rental income it receives from its investment properties. The majority of this income is generated by its Canadian properties. In terms of property type, H&R's offices contribute to most of its total revenue.