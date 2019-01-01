QQQ
Range
10.18 - 10.19
Vol / Avg.
5.9K/9.5K
Div / Yield
0.41/4.01%
52 Wk
9.75 - 13.88
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
32.51
Open
10.19
P/E
6.25
EPS
0.72
Shares
284.2M
Outstanding
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership of properties in Canada and the U.S. H&R owns and manages a real estate portfolio rather equally divided between property in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Alberta and the U.S. Office buildings located primarily in Ontario comprise the majority of H&R's assets, while shopping centers managed by Primaris Management and other retail facilities also make up a considerable share. H&R derives almost all of its revenue from the rental income it receives from its investment properties. The majority of this income is generated by its Canadian properties. In terms of property type, H&R's offices contribute to most of its total revenue.

H&R REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H&R REIT (HRUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are H&R REIT's (HRUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H&R REIT.

Q

What is the target price for H&R REIT (HRUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for H&R REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for H&R REIT (HRUFF)?

A

The stock price for H&R REIT (OTC: HRUFF) is $10.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:16:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H&R REIT (HRUFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 16, 2018.

Q

When is H&R REIT (OTC:HRUFF) reporting earnings?

A

H&R REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H&R REIT (HRUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H&R REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does H&R REIT (HRUFF) operate in?

A

H&R REIT is in the sector and industry.