Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting HOWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 383.68% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Werewolf Therapeutics their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Werewolf Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Werewolf Therapeutics was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $20.00. The current price Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) is trading at is $4.14, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
