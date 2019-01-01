Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Hoth Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) reporting earnings?
Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which missed the estimate of $-0.11.
What were Hoth Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:HOTH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
