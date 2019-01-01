Hot Mama's Foods Inc develops, manufactures, sells and distributes fresh, refrigerated or perishable prepared foods, including the general product categories of salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company markets its products to regional and national retail grocery chains, distributors to the retail grocery industry, brand-holders requiring contract manufacturing services, restaurant chains, and secondary processors making assemblies using products as components or ingredients.