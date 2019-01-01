QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Hot Mama's Foods Inc develops, manufactures, sells and distributes fresh, refrigerated or perishable prepared foods, including the general product categories of salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and varieties of the same or similar products. The company markets its products to regional and national retail grocery chains, distributors to the retail grocery industry, brand-holders requiring contract manufacturing services, restaurant chains, and secondary processors making assemblies using products as components or ingredients.

Analyst Ratings

Hot Mama''s Foods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hot Mama''s Foods (OTCEM: HOTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hot Mama''s Foods's (HOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hot Mama''s Foods.

Q

What is the target price for Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hot Mama''s Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF)?

A

The stock price for Hot Mama''s Foods (OTCEM: HOTF) is $0.01 last updated Mon Oct 18 2021 15:47:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hot Mama''s Foods.

Q

When is Hot Mama''s Foods (OTCEM:HOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Hot Mama''s Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hot Mama''s Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does Hot Mama''s Foods (HOTF) operate in?

A

Hot Mama''s Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.