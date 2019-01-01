ñol

Hooker Furnishings
(NASDAQ:HOFT)
16.47
-0.62[-3.63%]
At close: Jun 3
17.09
0.6200[3.76%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.48 - 16.91
52 Week High/Low15.13 - 42.9
Open / Close16.91 / -
Float / Outstanding10.4M / 11.9M
Vol / Avg.74.4K / 103.6K
Mkt Cap196.7M
P/E17.62
50d Avg. Price17.66
Div / Yield0.8/4.68%
Payout Ratio76.29
EPS-0.33
Total Float10.4M

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hooker Furnishings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 9

EPS Estimate

$0.100

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$131.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$134.8M

Earnings Preview

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hooker Furniture will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Hooker Furniture bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.40, which was followed by a 1.08% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hooker Furniture's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Hooker Furniture were trading at $18.26 as of April 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 47.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hooker Furnishings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Hooker Furnishings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) reporting earnings?
A

Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 13, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.46.

Q
What were Hooker Furnishings’s (NASDAQ:HOFT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $130.9M, which missed the estimate of $133.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.