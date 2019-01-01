Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on August 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $30.00 expecting HOFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.04% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ: HOFT) was provided by Sidoti & Co., and Hooker Furnishings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hooker Furnishings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hooker Furnishings was filed on August 31, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 31, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $30.00. The current price Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) is trading at is $16.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
