Hanover Bancorp
(NASDAQ:HNVR)
25.48
4.40[20.87%]
At close: Jun 10
22.65
-2.8300[-11.11%]
After Hours: 9:14AM EDT
Day High/Low20.93 - 20.93
52 Week High/Low20.11 - 24.68
Open / Close20.93 / 20.93
Float / Outstanding5.7M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.1K / 39.3K
Mkt Cap185.9M
P/E7.71
50d Avg. Price21.01
Div / Yield0.4/1.90%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.92
Total Float5.7M

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR), Quotes and News Summary

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ: HNVR)

Day High/Low20.93 - 20.93
52 Week High/Low20.11 - 24.68
Open / Close20.93 / 20.93
Float / Outstanding5.7M / 7.3M
Vol / Avg.1K / 39.3K
Mkt Cap185.9M
P/E7.71
50d Avg. Price21.01
Div / Yield0.4/1.90%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.92
Total Float5.7M
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Hanover Bancorp Inc is a United States-based banking company. It offers a full range of financial services and employs a complete suite of consumer and commercial banking products and services, including multi-family and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans, and lines of credit.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hanover Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ: HNVR) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Hanover Bancorp's (HNVR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) stock?
A

The latest price target for Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ: HNVR) was reported by Stephens & Co. on Monday, June 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.50 expecting HNVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.08% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Hanover Bancorp (HNVR)?
A

The stock price for Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ: HNVR) is $25.48 last updated June 10, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) pay a dividend?
A

The next Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) dividend date is projected to be Friday, June 17, 2022.

Q
When is Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) reporting earnings?
A

Hanover Bancorp’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Q
Is Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Hanover Bancorp.

Q
What sector and industry does Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) operate in?
A

Hanover Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.