China Ruyi Holdings Ltd is a streaming media company engaged in deploying internet streaming media business. It operates through two verticals comprising Pumpkin Film and Ruyi Film. Pumpkin Film is a vertical subscription-only streaming media platform of Ruyi Holdings. Ruyi Films is a film and television production company with capabilities in research, development, production, promotion, and distribution.

China Ruyi Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Ruyi Holdings (OTCPK: HNTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Ruyi Holdings's (HNTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Ruyi Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Ruyi Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF)?

A

The stock price for China Ruyi Holdings (OTCPK: HNTGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Ruyi Holdings.

Q

When is China Ruyi Holdings (OTCPK:HNTGF) reporting earnings?

A

China Ruyi Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Ruyi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does China Ruyi Holdings (HNTGF) operate in?

A

China Ruyi Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.